Vanderbilt vs. Florida - Women's SEC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (22-8) are 1.5-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 11 seed Florida Gators (15-14) in the SEC Tournament Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt won at home over Georgia 72-55 last time out, led by Iyana Moore (28 PTS, 58.33 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Sacha Washington (13 PTS, 13 REB, 38.46 FG%). In its last game, Florida beat Missouri, 66-60, at home. Its top scorers were Leilani Correa (15 PTS, 58.33 FG%) and Aliyah Matharu (14 PTS, 9 REB, 41.67 FG%).
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vanderbilt
141.5 points
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Betting Trends
- So far this season, Vanderbilt has compiled a 12-8-0 record against the spread.
- The 68.9 points per game the Commodores put up are the same as the Gators give up.
- Vanderbilt is 4-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 71.0 points.
- Florida's ATS record is 14-9-0 this season.
- The Gators score an average of 75.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 61.6 the Commodores give up to opponents.
- Florida is 12-9 against the spread and 13-12 overall when it scores more than 61.6 points.
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Over/Under Trends
- Five of Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 141.5 points.
- There have been 19 Florida games that finished with a combined score higher than 141.5 points this season.
- Vanderbilt averages 68.9 points per game compared to Florida's 75.6, totaling 3.0 points over this matchup's total of 141.5.
- These two teams give up a combined 132.6 points per game, 8.9 less than this contest's over/under.
- Vanderbilt has seen a 130.4 average over/under in its games this season, 11.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is 5.2 points lower than the average over/under in Florida's games this season (146.7 points).
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 STL, 34.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (41-for-150)
- Washington: 12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Moore: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (49-for-150)
- Khamil Pierre: 8.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Jordyn Oliver: 5.2 PTS, 59.1 FG%
Florida Leaders
- Correa: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (52-for-136)
- Matharu: 18.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (41-for-163)
- Jeriah Warren: 4.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Laila Reynolds: 6.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Faith Dut: 5.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
