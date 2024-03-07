The No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (22-8) are 1.5-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 11 seed Florida Gators (15-14) in the SEC Tournament Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt won at home over Georgia 72-55 last time out, led by Iyana Moore (28 PTS, 58.33 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Sacha Washington (13 PTS, 13 REB, 38.46 FG%). In its last game, Florida beat Missouri, 66-60, at home. Its top scorers were Leilani Correa (15 PTS, 58.33 FG%) and Aliyah Matharu (14 PTS, 9 REB, 41.67 FG%).

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -1.5 141.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Betting Trends

So far this season, Vanderbilt has compiled a 12-8-0 record against the spread.

The 68.9 points per game the Commodores put up are the same as the Gators give up.

Vanderbilt is 4-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Florida's ATS record is 14-9-0 this season.

The Gators score an average of 75.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 61.6 the Commodores give up to opponents.

Florida is 12-9 against the spread and 13-12 overall when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Over/Under Trends

Five of Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 141.5 points.

There have been 19 Florida games that finished with a combined score higher than 141.5 points this season.

Vanderbilt averages 68.9 points per game compared to Florida's 75.6, totaling 3.0 points over this matchup's total of 141.5.

These two teams give up a combined 132.6 points per game, 8.9 less than this contest's over/under.

Vanderbilt has seen a 130.4 average over/under in its games this season, 11.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 5.2 points lower than the average over/under in Florida's games this season (146.7 points).

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 STL, 34.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (41-for-150)

12.1 PTS, 3.5 STL, 34.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (41-for-150) Washington: 12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 51.4 FG%

12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 51.4 FG% Moore: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (49-for-150)

13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (49-for-150) Khamil Pierre: 8.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Jordyn Oliver: 5.2 PTS, 59.1 FG%

Florida Leaders

Correa: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (52-for-136)

17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (52-for-136) Matharu: 18.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (41-for-163)

18.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (41-for-163) Jeriah Warren: 4.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

4.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Laila Reynolds: 6.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Faith Dut: 5.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

