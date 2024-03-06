The No. 11 seed Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) and the No. 14 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-24) will look to advance in the ACC tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 6:30 PM ET on ACC Network. Virginia is listed as a 9.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Virginia won at home over Virginia Tech, 80-75. Its leading performers were Kymora Johnson (21 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 47.06 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Camryn Taylor (17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 33.33 FG%). In its previous game, Wake Forest lost away to NC State, 75-57. Its top performers were Elise Williams (17 PTS, 6 AST, 33.33 FG%) and Raegyn Conley (15 PTS, 54.55 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -9.5 133.5 points

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Virginia has a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The 73.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 5.5 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.9).

When Virginia puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

So far this season, Wake Forest has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread.

The Demon Deacons' 59.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Cavaliers give up.

Wake Forest is 1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Trends

Virginia and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (133.5 points) 16 times this season.

Seven of Wake Forest's games have ended with a combined score over 133.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 133.2 points per game, 0.3 less than the over/under of 133.5 for this contest.

These two teams surrender a combined 137.6 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, Virginia has had a 143.1-point over/under in its games this season, 9.6 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

Wake Forest's games have an average over/under of 127.7 points this season, 5.8 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Leaders

Johnson: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (57-for-175)

15.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (57-for-175) Taylor: 14.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

14.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Paris Clark: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Jillian Brown: 5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) London Clarkson: 6.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Wake Forest Leaders

Williams: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (43-for-138)

13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (43-for-138) Kaia Harrison: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Malaya Cowles: 8.4 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.4 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Kate Deeble: 6.0 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (32-for-110)

