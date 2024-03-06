Skip to main content

The No. 11 seed Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) and the No. 14 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-24) will look to advance in the ACC tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 6:30 PM ET on ACC Network. Virginia is listed as a 9.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Virginia won at home over Virginia Tech, 80-75. Its leading performers were Kymora Johnson (21 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 47.06 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Camryn Taylor (17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 33.33 FG%). In its previous game, Wake Forest lost away to NC State, 75-57. Its top performers were Elise Williams (17 PTS, 6 AST, 33.33 FG%) and Raegyn Conley (15 PTS, 54.55 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: ACC Network
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Betting Odds

Virginia vs Wake Forest Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia

-9.5

133.5 points

  • Virginia has a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 5.5 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.9).
  • When Virginia puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 15-6 overall.
  • So far this season, Wake Forest has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread.
  • The Demon Deacons' 59.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Wake Forest is 1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 69.7 points.
  • Virginia and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (133.5 points) 16 times this season.
  • Seven of Wake Forest's games have ended with a combined score over 133.5 points this season.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 133.2 points per game, 0.3 less than the over/under of 133.5 for this contest.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 137.6 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • On average, Virginia has had a 143.1-point over/under in its games this season, 9.6 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Wake Forest's games have an average over/under of 127.7 points this season, 5.8 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Leaders

  • Johnson: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (57-for-175)
  • Taylor: 14.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)
  • Paris Clark: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)
  • Jillian Brown: 5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • London Clarkson: 6.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Williams: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (43-for-138)
  • Kaia Harrison: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
  • Malaya Cowles: 8.4 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
  • Kate Deeble: 6.0 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (32-for-110)

