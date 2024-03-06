The No. 9 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13) face off against the No. 8 seed California Golden Bears (17-13) as 7.5-point favorites in the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Washington State beat Colorado 72-63 away in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Eleonora Villa (20 PTS, 31.58 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) and Astera Tuhina (14 PTS, 50 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT). Cal fell to Oregon State 79-58 away last time out, led by Marta Suarez (14 PTS, 38.46 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Leilani McIntosh (13 PTS, 44.44 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Washington State vs. Cal Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -7.5 131.5 points

Washington State vs. Cal Betting Trends

Washington State's ATS record is 11-16-0 this season.

The Cougars average only 4.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Golden Bears allow (66.1).

When Washington State puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 10-5 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Cal is 10-13-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Bears' 66.7 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 62.1 the Cougars allow.

Cal has put together an 8-6 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Washington State vs. Cal Over/Under Trends

Washington State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (131.5 points) 15 times this season.

A total of 14 of Cal's games have ended with a combined score over 131.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 137.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the over/under of 131.5 for this game.

The 128.2 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 3.3 fewer than the 131.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, Washington State has had a 132.5-point over/under in its games this season, 1.0 more point than the over/under in this matchup.

Cal's games have an average over/under of 132.8 points this season, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Washington State Leaders

Bella Murekatete: 12.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 53.0 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 53.0 FG% Tara Wallack: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (30-for-84)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (30-for-84) Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.6 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (22-for-93)

13.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.6 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (22-for-93) Villa: 12.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (46-for-135)

12.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (46-for-135) Tuhina: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (35-for-79)

Cal Leaders

McIntosh: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (45-for-109)

9.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (45-for-109) Suarez: 11.8 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (37-for-127)

11.8 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (37-for-127) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG% McKayla Williams: 6.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

6.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Ioanna Krimili: 13.7 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (55-for-131)

