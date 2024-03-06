Skip to main content

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Western Michigan Broncos (12-15) and the Bowling Green Falcons (15-12) play at University Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, Western Michigan fell to Toledo 84-69 at home, with De'Ahna Richardson (11 PTS, 40 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Nile Muguira Orbe (11 PTS, 5 AST, 42.86 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) leading the way. Bowling Green defeated Miami (OH) 66-47 at home last time out, led by Morgan Sharps (29 PTS, 50 FG%, 7-13 from 3PT) and Erika Porter (15 PTS, 15 REB, 46.15 FG%).

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Western Michigan is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Broncos average 8.3 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Falcons give up (70.1).
  • Western Michigan has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.
  • Bowling Green has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons score just 2.9 more points per game (67.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (64.5).
  • Bowling Green has put together a 2-5 ATS record and a 14-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Kaitlyn Zarycki: 18.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (29-for-59)
  • Hannah Spitzley: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (32-for-109)
  • Jasmine Elder: 4.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%
  • Richardson: 6.0 PTS, 33.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (29-for-91)
  • Gabi Saxman: 3.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Amy Velasco: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (43-for-102)
  • Porter: 12.0 PTS, 65.5 FG%
  • Paige Kohler: 10.7 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (33-for-128)
  • Sharps: 15.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (74-for-189)
  • Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

Find the latest odds on Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.