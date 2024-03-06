The Western Michigan Broncos (12-15) and the Bowling Green Falcons (15-12) play at University Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

In its previous game, Western Michigan fell to Toledo 84-69 at home, with De'Ahna Richardson (11 PTS, 40 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Nile Muguira Orbe (11 PTS, 5 AST, 42.86 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) leading the way. Bowling Green defeated Miami (OH) 66-47 at home last time out, led by Morgan Sharps (29 PTS, 50 FG%, 7-13 from 3PT) and Erika Porter (15 PTS, 15 REB, 46.15 FG%).

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Broncos average 8.3 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Falcons give up (70.1).

Western Michigan has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Bowling Green has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons score just 2.9 more points per game (67.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (64.5).

Bowling Green has put together a 2-5 ATS record and a 14-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 18.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (29-for-59)

18.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (29-for-59) Hannah Spitzley: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (32-for-109)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (32-for-109) Jasmine Elder: 4.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%

4.0 PTS, 43.8 FG% Richardson: 6.0 PTS, 33.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (29-for-91)

6.0 PTS, 33.5 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (29-for-91) Gabi Saxman: 3.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Bowling Green Leaders

Amy Velasco: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (43-for-102)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (43-for-102) Porter: 12.0 PTS, 65.5 FG%

12.0 PTS, 65.5 FG% Paige Kohler: 10.7 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (33-for-128)

10.7 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (33-for-128) Sharps: 15.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (74-for-189)

15.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (74-for-189) Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

