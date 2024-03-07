The No. 3 seed Wofford Terriers (16-12) take on the No. 6 seed Samford Bulldogs (14-15) as 4.5-point favorites in the SoCon Tournament Thursday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Wofford fell to Chattanooga 84-67 at home last time out, led by Rachael Rose (21 PTS, 50.00 FG%) and Indiya Clarke (15 PTS, 7 REB, 55.56 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Samford fell to Mercer, 76-69, away. Its top performers were Sadie Stetson (16 PTS, 85.71 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT) and Kennedy Langham (14 PTS, 26.67 FG%).

How to Watch Wofford vs. Samford

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Wofford vs. Samford Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Wofford -4.5 123.5 points

Wofford vs. Samford Betting Trends

Wofford is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Terriers put up 6.2 more points per game (66.8) than the Bulldogs give up (60.6).

Wofford is 3-1 against the spread and 14-6 overall when scoring more than 60.6 points.

So far this year, Samford has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Bulldogs score an average of 58.5 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 61.3 the Terriers give up.

Samford has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 12-2 overall record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

Wofford vs. Samford Over/Under Trends

This season, three of Wofford's six games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 123.5 points.

In Samford's nine games this season, four finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 123.5.

The total for this matchup of 123.5 is 1.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wofford (66.8) and Samford (58.5).

This matchup's point total is 1.6 more points than the 121.9 these two teams combine to give up per game.

Wofford has seen a 128.1 average over/under in its games this season, 4.6 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this contest is 4.4 points higher than the average over/under in Samford's games this season of 119.1.

Wofford Leaders

Rose: 22.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (53-for-128)

22.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (53-for-128) Evangelia Paulk: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (26-for-95)

8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (26-for-95) Annabelle Schultz: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (54-for-191)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (54-for-191) Maddie Heiss: 10.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (50-for-152)

10.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (50-for-152) Clarke: 7.4 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75)

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%

8.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.6 BLK, 46.6 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)

9.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66) Stetson: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (67-for-160)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (67-for-160) Langham: 8.4 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47)

8.4 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47) Masyn Marchbanks: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (41-for-114)

