Wright State vs. Milwaukee - Women's Horizon Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (17-14) are favored by points in the Horizon Tournament against the No. 5 seed Milwaukee Panthers (16-15) on Thursday at Wright State University Nutter Center, tipping off at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State was a winner away over Detroit Mercy, 66-56, in its last game. Its leading scorers were Alexis Hutchison (22 PTS, 4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Kacee Baumhower (16 PTS, 4 STL, 38.46 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). In its previous game, Milwaukee won away over Green Bay, 65-61. Its top scorers were Kamy Peppler (25 PTS, 2 STL, 53.33 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Angie Cera (17 PTS, 3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).

How to Watch Wright State vs. Milwaukee

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Wright State has gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The 70.8 points per game the Raiders record are 8.4 more points than the Panthers give up (62.4).
  • Wright State is 6-3 against the spread and 16-6 overall when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • Milwaukee has gone 7-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Panthers' 66.4 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 70.7 the Raiders allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.7 points, Milwaukee is 3-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Wright State Leaders

  • Hutchison: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (59-for-188)
  • Layne Ferrell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (45-for-107)
  • Rachel Loobie: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)
  • Baumhower: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (44-for-147)
  • Lauren Scott: 7.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (38-for-94)

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 14.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (36-for-125)
  • Peppler: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (62-for-179)
  • Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (22-for-71)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 7.7 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Cera: 9.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (46-for-129)

