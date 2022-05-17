Super Bowl LVII Odds: Every NFL Team's Chances to Win it All

Here is a breakdown of every team's chance of winning Super Bowl LVII. Teams like the Bills, Buccaneers, Packers and Chiefs look to dethrone the Rams as Super Bowl champions and OddsTrader will help you strategize for all of your Super Bowl LVII Bets. It is the preferred time for bettors to lay down futures wagers pending the release of week one NFL odds.



Buffalo Bills +700 at PointsBet

The loss of its offensive coordinator poses no real concern since Buffalo simply promoted its quarterbacks coach to the position. A good draft makes the Bills a stronger contender this year. James Cook adds desperately needed quality to the running back position while Kaiir Elam adds depth to a cornerback group headed by star Tre'Davious White and Von Miller makes the Bill defense even more elite.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 with PointsBet

The offensive line doesn't appear quite as good, which hurts Tom Brady, but adding Russell Gage helps. Meanwhile, reinforcements in the secondary don't suffice to help last year's low-ranked pass defense improve much. Losing Suh also hurts the pass defense.

Kansas City Chiefs +1000 at Unibet

Despite always being conversation-worthy with Patrick Mahomes, losing elite speedster Tyreek Hill plus defensive leader Tyrann Mathieu is hard to overcome. Their team ranking is high but coming out of the AFC won’t be easy.

Los Angeles Rams +1100 at Unibet

Losing Andrew Whitworth, the star left tackle, and Von Miller is tough. But this is still a conversation-worthy Rams squad loaded with superstar talent on both sides of the ball, including the top wide receiver, one of the best cornerbacks, an elite defensive lineman, and a top-level linebacker. Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is incredibly rare, though.

Green Bay Packers +1100 at BetMGM

Draft and free agent acquisitions have made the defense more athletic and generally stronger in the linebacker and defensive line areas, although one can still quibble over the depth of Green Bay's cornerback group. A major concern remains the wide receiver group, which already needed support before losing its superstar. Plus, can Cali man Aaron Rodgers improve in January?

San Francisco 49ers +1400 at Unibet

The pieces are still there for the 49ers to have a top-ranked defense, but, with respect to the team's Super Bowl hopes, the quarterback position is an utter uncertainty.

Los Angeles Chargers +1600 at BetRivers

The Chargers boosted their pass rush with Khalil Mack. But bad run defense and more boneheaded coaching decisions from Brandon Staley will hinder this otherwise alluring team.

Denver Broncos +1700 at BetRivers

While Russell Wilson may be past his prime at 33, he definitely brings an upgrade at quarterback. However, he must live with a weaker receiving corp. Meanwhile, the loss of defensive genius Vic Fangio and the continued weakness at inside linebacker deter the Bronco defense from being top-level.

Dallas Cowboys +1800 at BetRivers

Losing Amari Cooper hurts the offense, but Dallas addressed its offensive line problem and added pieces to improve again on defense. Don't trust Dak in road games, though.

The teams listed below are all currently being offered at odds of +2200 or higher, meaning a $100 wager would net at least $2,200 in profit.

Baltimore Ravens +2200 at PointsBet

Lamar Jackson has dropped off dramatically since his MVP days. His lack of accuracy magnifies the significance of Baltimore's weakness at wide receiver. But the team's lack of quality at cornerback might do the most to hold it back.

Cincinnati Bengals +2200 at Bet365

It is impossible to back the Bengals without feeling sure that they can keep their star quarterback upright. But their pass protection has improved because it constituted an offseason focal point. Expect another elite offensive output plus a defense that is improved given the youth that it added during the draft. This is definitely a team to watch for NFL futures.

Cleveland Browns +2200 at PointsBet

The Browns are a viable contender now that they have their quarterback. It may take time for Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper to click, but the talent is there on offense to complement a defense whose added youth will make it top-10-quality by season's end.

Indianapolis Colts +2500 at PointsBet

An already good Colts defense added an elite cornerback, but the pass rush remains problematic to the extent that the secondary faces too much responsibility. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan is well past his prime. While he finally gets strong run support, he misses the same pass-catching star power.

Arizona Cardinals +3300 at BetRivers

Arizona aided Kyler. Marquise Brown, given his speed and skillset, is a great replacement for Christian Kirk. Acquiring a vertical-threat tight end early in the draft helps. But, on defense, the Cardinals cannot replace sack artist Chandler Jones and the cornerback group needs a star.

Tennessee Titans +3300 at Bet365

The defense is good enough, but it seems unlikely that Ryan Tannehill can take this team far while Malik Willis will suffer growing pains. Pass-blocking issues and the loss of AJ Brown hurt either quarterback, although Robert Woods is a decent replacement. Derrick Henry can only carry so much of the offense.

New England Patriots +4000 at Unibet

While Mac Jones impressed, the Patriots lack any semblance of star power at the offensive skill positions in order to avoid another early playoff exit. Losing a very solid cornerback and linebacker cannot help.

Philadelphia Eagles +4000 at BetMGM

Adding depth and talent in the front seven improves what was already a top-10 defense last year. While I'm skeptical about Jalen Hurts, having a game-changer in AJ Brown to throw to will help keep this team competitive in the NFC East.

Las Vegas Raiders +4000 at Unibet

The Raiders are primed for another playoff run with Davante Adams injecting great talent into the offense. While the pass rush looks ridiculous with Chandler Jones now complementing Maxx Crosby, the secondary and offensive line still need work before this team becomes a contender.

Minnesota Vikings +4000 at PointsBet

Despite boasting greatness at running back and wide receiver, Minnesota misses a big-game quarterback. Plus, the defense has miles to improve after ranking 30th last year.

New Orleans Saints +4500 at PointsBet

The defense has the pieces to be top-level once again, but the lack of a proven franchise quarterback means that New Orleans will not be a contender.

The teams listed below are all considerable long shots to win Super Bowl LVII. Their odds range from +5000 to +25000, meaning a $100 wager would net at least $5,000 in profit up to $25,000.

Miami Dolphins +5000 at BetMGM

Led by a star-laden secondary and productive pass rushers, Miami can be top-10 defensively. The real question is the quarterback. Tua was vastly stronger when Jaylen Waddle was healthy. Having Waddle back plus Tyreek Hill helps Tua immensely, although he still lags behind the AFC's top quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 at Bet365

Now supported by former top Jaguar linebacker Myles Jack plus bigger names, the Steelers are building a mean defense. But no team can contend with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

Washington Commanders +7000 at Unibet

Washington added exciting reinforcements to the wide receiver group, which gives Carson Wentz more to work with in his first year in Washington. Despite strong youth in the front seven, the pass defense has a lot to improve upon after last year's disaster.

Carolina Panthers +10000 at BetMGM

Sam Darnold turned out to be a disappointment while Matt Corral is too inaccurate. Bringing back DJ Moore helps, but it's too easy for defenses to focus on Christian McCaffrey in the event that he remains healthy. While the defense has some strong youth, a winning season will be a tough ask.

Chicago Bears +10000 at BetMGM

Despite last year's late-season improvement, Justin Fields is still a poor passer and he lacks help from a wide receiver corps woefully led by Darnell Mooney. While the Bears have some impressive talent and promising youth in the secondary, their losses along the defensive line are crippling.

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 at BetMGM

A team already suffering for talent lost its top wide receiver and arguably its top defensive player. This is not a good team for your NFL picks. The Jaguars will compete with Houston for basement honors in the AFC South.

New York Giants +10000 at BetMGM

An offense led by an injury-prone running back who is surrounded by a bust at quarterback and sundry other problems cannot outweigh the strong cornerback group.

Seattle Seahawks +12500 at BetRivers

After losing its franchise quarterback and the heart of its defense, an already sorrowful Seattle is in rebuilding mode.

Atlanta Falcons +15000 at Unibet

Without Matt Ryan and its top two wide receivers, Atlanta is in rebuilding mode. Quarterbacked by Marcus Mariota, the Falcons pass attack looks anemic. The defense has promising cornerbacks but lacks depth and quality along the defensive line.

Detroit Lions +15000 at BetMGM

Jared Goff is in year two of the same system, the offensive line will have more chemistry, the wide receivers are vastly more talented, and there's depth behind D'Andre Swift. But this team still has a long way to go especially with a defense that relies so heavily on raw and unproven pieces.

New York Jets +15000 at BetMGM

Having Elijah Moore healthy is huge for giving the improved but still struggling Zach Wilson a deep-ball option. Improvements at the skill positions that appear modestly meaningful for this season cannot overcome a defense that still has so long to go after allowing almost 400 yards per game last year.

Houston Texans +25000 at BetMGM

This is a mess of a franchise that is bereft of talent on both sides of the ball. There are a couple of nice pieces like Brandin Cooks, but with Davis Mills at quarterback and a bottom-tier scoring defense this team will struggle to compete with anyone.