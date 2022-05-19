Week 1 NFL Odds: Betting Guide for All Games

Below OddsTrader will reveal the early Week 1 NFL odds and break down each game on the docket.

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Bills at Rams (-1) @8:20 PM ET on NBC - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

It’s not far-fetched to believe that the first game of the regular season just might be a preview of the last game of the postseason. The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will take on the team that based on the NFL Futures at many of the best online sportsbooks, will supplant them this season – the Buffalo Bills.



Buffalo won and covered their last meeting with the Rams, back in September of 2020, when they claimed a 35-32 victory. This game pits two of the biggest arms in the business, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, against each other, therefore, it’s not surprising the total is hovering around 52½. This Thursday night showdown is also Week 1’s marquee matchup.

Over is 9-0 in Bills' last 9 games as an underdog.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Ravens (-4½) at Jets @1:00 PM on CBS - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

These teams meet only once every three years but the Ravens have dominated the series, winning five of the last six meetings and covering in four of them. Baltimore underwhelmed last season with an 8-9 record while the Jets did what the Jets always seem to do…lose.

The silver lining for New York fans is that Gang Green had, according to the pundits, one of the better drafts this past April and if any of that new blood can help the cause the Jets may be better than they have been in a long time.

Bettor’s Note: Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games in Week 1.

Saints (-3½) at Falcons @1:00 PM on FOX - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

If the Saints can get the same Jameis Winston that survived seven games of last season, then they could be a threat in the NFC South this season. Especially with Winston’s shiny new toy, wide receiver Chris Olave of Ohio State, the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. Winston was calm, poised, and cool under pressure before getting injured last season, tossing 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions for 1,170 yards and a passer rating of 102.8.

Meanwhile, the Matty Ice era is over in Atlanta and they will regroup with mobile veteran, Marcus Mariota, taking the reins of the offense. The Falcons will have highly-touted wideout, Drake London, to pair with Kyle Pitts as lethal weapons on offense but whether that’s enough remains to be seen.

Bettor’s Note: Saints are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings in Atlanta.

Patriots at Dolphins (-3) @1:00 PM on CBS - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

The Patriots enter this season hot off the heels of one of the strangest drafts ever. Some believe New England could have found their first, second, and third-round picks all in the fourth round. It was pure Bill Belichick but whether the Evil Genius is playing chess while the rest of the league is playing checkers will become evident soon enough.

The Dolphins have owned the Patriots when the games are played in sun-kissed Miami and are 8-2 against the spread at home against New England. Tua Tagovailoa will have the luxury of twin terrors on the wings with the newly acquired Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his command.

Bettor’s Note: Home team is 16-5 ATS in their last 21 meetings.

Browns (-4½) at Panthers @1:00 PM on CBS - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

The Browns moved heaven and earth to pry Deshaun Watson away from the Texans and then rolled up the Brinks truck to hand him a fully-guaranteed $230 million five-year deal. But he may not play in Week 1, or several weeks into the season for that matter, due to what could be interpreted as a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Panthers will stick with Jets’ castoff, Sam Darnold, for the foreseeable future and will watch the sublime Christian McCaffrey burn another season of his youth in Carolina with no hopes of winning anything.

Bettor’s Note: Cleveland is 0-5 ATS over their last five games as a favorite.

Steelers at Bengals (-6) @1:00 PM on CBS - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Big Ben is gone in the Steel City but Pittsburgh drafted a first-round heir apparent in Kenny Pickett. However, in Week 1 it will be another former first-round quarterback slated to fill the Steelers’ starting role, Mitchell Trubisky. Pittsburgh drafted a tall target for Trubisky in Georgia’s George Pickens in the second round as a replacement for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Joe Burrow has lived up to his billing as Joe Cool even though they came up short in the Super Bowl last season. Will this team be able to maintain the mojo that got them to the big game last year? If their draft tells us anything, they will be deeper on defense this year. The Bengals won and covered both meetings against the Steelers in 2021.

Bettor’s Note: Steelers are 16-5-2 ATS in their last 23 meetings in Cincinnati.

49ers (-6½) at Bears @1:00 PM on FOX - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Trey Lance will get the start under center for the 49ers over Jimmy Garoppolo while contract negotiations are still in limbo with All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel. Things just feel like they’re in a state of flux for San Francisco as they enter the season at odds of +1600 to win the Super Bowl.

Justin Fields will get the keys to the offense again this season and he will try to avenge the Bears’ 33-22 loss from last year. But in order to do so, he will have to buck the trend that sees the road team in this series covering five of the last six meetings.

Bettor’s Note: Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog.

Eagles (-4) at Lions @1:00 PM on FOX - Ford Field, Detroit, MI

The Eagles are entrusting Jalen Hurts with running the offense despite mixed results from last year. Philadelphia brought in A.J. Brown from Tennessee, which should open up the Eagles’ offense with DeVonta Smith as another pass-catching threat.

The big news surrounding the Lions this season is watching their No. 2 overall draft pick, 6’7” chaos-maker Aidan Hutchinson, wreak havoc in the trenches. If the highly-touted rookie falls short, it could be another in a series of long seasons for the Lions.

Bettor’s Note: Over is 8-0 over the last eight meetings between these teams.

Colts (-7½) at Texans @1:00 PM on CBS - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

There’s always one team every year that has tongues wagging about its chances as an undervalued team, and this year that distinction belongs to the Colts. Matt Ryan has been brought in after spending his entire career in Atlanta and has the best running back in the business, Jonathan Taylor, to keep opposing defenses honest.

The Texans got three first-round picks from the Browns in exchange for Deshaun Watson and they had better use them wisely because this franchise is currently the doormat of the league. This is a club that is rebuilding so don’t expect much except big point spreads.

Bettor’s Note: Colts are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 meetings in Houston.

Jaguars at Commanders (-4) @1:00 PM on FOX - FedExField, Landover, MD

The Jags caught a few by surprise when they chose Georgia edge rusher, Travon Walker, over the more popular Aidan Hutchinson. But few will argue that Walker won’t provide immediate help to a Jacksonville pass rushing unit that was largely impotent last season.

Washington has a new name and a new look for 2022 as Carson Wentz, recently deposed of the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles before that, will replace Taylor Heinicke under center. Whether or not Wentz can resurrect the Washington franchise, as well as his career, is anybody’s guess.

Bettor’s Note: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 meetings with Washington.

Chiefs (-3) at Cardinals @4:25 PM on CBS - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

The Chiefs have been at or near the top of the AFC heap over the last several years but this season they will be without their deep threat, Tyreek Hill. That could slow what has been a prolific Chiefs offense with Patrick Mahomes pulling the trigger.

And while KC will be without Tyreek Hill, the Cardinals will be without their All-Pro burner, DeAndre Hopkins for the first six weeks due to his suspension for PEDs. Marquise Brown is a new weapon for Kyler Murray, as is second-round tight end, Trey McBride, who will team with, or back up, Zach Ertz.

Bettor’s Note: Cardinals are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Raiders at Chargers (-4) @4:25 PM on CBS - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Derek Carr signed a long-term pact with the Raiders in the offseason, putting to bed the rumors that the Silver and Black was looking for a new gun under center. But what Carr got in addition to big bucks was a big-time receiver in former Packers superstar, Davante Adams.

The Chargers enter the season as a hot commodity with a cannon behind the line in Justin Herbert. And the Bolts want to make sure their young passer is protected, prompting them to select BC’s Zion Johnson as their new starting right guard.

Bettor’s Note: Under is 9-0 in Chargers’ last 9 games in September.

Packers (-1½) at Vikings @4:25 PM on FOX - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Green Bay got their man and paid a fortune to do so but Aaron Rodgers will end his career as a Packer. However, his top target, Davante Adams, got shipped to Sin City shortly after he signed on the dotted line. Two first-round draft picks, inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt should instantly improve the Green Bay defense.

Kirk Cousins certainly has plenty of tools in the shed to make this Minnesota offense purr with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson on the wings and Dalvin Cook bulldozing defenders in the backfield. Minnesota attempted to shore up a porous secondary with a pair of high-round defensive backs in Georgia’s Lewis Cine and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.

Bettor’s Note: Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings.

Giants at Titans (-6½) @4:25 PM on FOX - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

This is the year we find out if the Giants drafted a bona fide starter or a future journeyman at No. 6 overall in 2019. Daniel Jones needs to answer this question because the Giants have declined his fifth-year option and, unless he takes a massive leap, he will likely be plying his trade elsewhere next season. The good news is that, by most accounts, the Giants struck gold in the draft with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Ryan Tannehill will again be the man in the pocket in Tennessee but the Titans got him some help when they drafted Arkansas receiver, Treylon Burks, at No. 18 overall. Burks is strikingly similar to the wideout they traded before the draft, AJ Brown, and is expected to be a younger, cheaper version of the talented Brown. Lofty expectations, indeed.

Bettor’s Note: Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog.

Buccaneers (-2½) at Cowboys @8:25 PM on NBC - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tom Terrific retired for a cup of coffee but decided enough was enough and returns to Tampa Bay with another Super Bowl in his sights. Most of the band is back together with the exception of tight end extraordinaire, Rob Gronkowski. Whether Gronk returns is still up in the air.

Dak Prescott will hope to build off of a fine season last year when he rebounded from an injury-plagued 2020 campaign. The Cowboys picked up a big body in the first round to protect Prescott when they tapped Tulsa’s Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall.

Bettor’s Note: Cowboys are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog.

Monday, September 12, 2022

Broncos (-4½) at Seahawks @8:15 PM on ESPN - Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Russell Wilson is the biggest name to land in Mile High since Peyton Manning did so a decade ago. The new arrival from Seattle will have some talented pieces to work with in the forms of Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon.

The Seahawks will hope one of the pieces they got in exchange for Wilson, Drew Lock, will continue to mature, progress, and shred the Broncos’ secondary on the first Monday night matchup of the season. He will be familiar with his tight end, Noah Fant, who was also included in the deal.

Bettor’s Note: Over is 5-1 in Seahawks’ last 6 games overall.