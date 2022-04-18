USFL Football Games on TV Today (Monday, April 18)

Thanks to a weather-related postponement, the opening week of the reinvented USFL comes to a conclusion with a game on Monday, April 18. The Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers were originally scheduled to play on Sunday night but severe weather in the Birmingham, Alabama, area resulted in the game being postponed and moved to Monday night.

The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham with some modified rules that are intended to increase scoring opportunities and entertainment value.

So if you're wondering, "What football games are on today?" know this: There is one scheduled for today, Monday, April 18.

USFL Games on TV Today

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

A day later than scheduled, the final game of Week 1 still has the Bandits and Maulers in the prime-time spotlight. Head coaches Kirby Wilson and Todd Haley have some familiarity having been a part of the same coaching staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tampa Bay's quarterback is Jordan Ta'amu, who was one of the standout players in the short-lived XFL in spring 2020. Pittsburgh could end up playing both of its signal-callers, Josh Love and Kyle Lauletta. This one could be an interesting chess match between the coaches because of their offensive backgrounds.