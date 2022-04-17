USFL Football Games on TV Today (Sunday, April 17)

Week 1 of the USFL's inaugural season wraps up with three games on Sunday

The reinvented USFL concludes its opening weekend with three games on Sunday, April 17. The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama, with some modified rules that are intended to increase scoring opportunities and entertainment value.

Related: What You Need to Know About the USFL

On Sunday, fans who have been missing football will have three games to choose from throughout the afternoon and into the evening with NBC, USA Network, FS1 handling the broadcast duties and the first game also will be available to stream through Peacock.

So if you're wondering, "What football games are on today?" know this: There are three scheduled for today, Sunday, April 17.

USFL Games on TV Today

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers, 12 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Michigan is considered by many betting outlets as either the favorite or co-favorite to win the USFL championship, so there are already expectations for the Panthers, who are led by longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher. Houston, who is led by former collegiate head coach Kevin Sumlin, would no doubt love to prove the so-called experts wrong in Week 1. This game also features a Big Ten quarterback reunion of sorts.

Related: What You Need to Know About the USFL's Rule Changes

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET (USA Network)

The middle game of the Sunday tripleheader pits the Stars against the Breakers. The coaching matchup pits Bart Andrus against Larry Fedora while the quarterbacks are Bryan Scott and Kyle Sloter, a couple of signal-callers who have a chance to make a name for themselves in the new league. A group of Philadelphia's offensive players previously played for Andrus in a developmental league so it will be interesting to see if that continuity pays off on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

The final game of Week 1 puts the Bandits and Maulers in the prime-time spotlight. Head coaches Kirby Wilson and Todd Haley have some familiarity having been a part of the same coaching staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tampa Bay's quarterback is Jordan Ta'amu, who was one of the standout players in the short-lived XFL in spring 2020. Pittsburgh could end up playing both of its signal-callers, Josh Love and Kyle Lauletta. This one could be an interesting chess match between the coaches because of their offensive backgrounds.