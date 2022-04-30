USFL Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, April 30)

Week 3 of the reinvented USFL's inaugural season features two games on Saturday, April 30. The South Division will be in the Saturday spotlight including a prime-time matchup between the league's two remaining undefeated teams.

The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama, with some modified rules that are intended to increase scoring opportunities and entertainment value.

So if you're wondering, "What football games are on today?" know this: There are two scheduled for today, Saturday, April 30.

USFL Games on TV Today

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers, 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Both of these teams are looking to bounce back from Week 2 losses. Houston was unable to hold a halftime lead against Birmingham while Tampa Bay was manhandled by New Orleans. The Gamblers will look to tighten up things on defense against a Bandits offense that mustered just one field goal last time out.

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

It's early but these have been the two best teams in the league thus far. Birmingham and New Orleans boast the league's top two offenses, both in terms of points and yards per game. The Stallions' defense has been more generous but still has plenty of playmakers while the Breakers have produced back-to-back Defensive Player of the Week honorees. It should be an entertaining affair under the lights.