USFL Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Every Game

Athlon's experts pick every winner for every game on the Week 3 slate

Two weeks into the reinvented USFL's season and there are just two undefeated teams left standing. It also just so happens that these two teams will face off against each other in a key divisional matchup.

Week 3 has two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. The action gets started with the Tampa Bay Bandits going up against the Houston Gamblers on Saturday afternoon. Both South Division foes lost last weekend, so they will be looking to get back into the win column this time. Then on Saturday night is the aforementioned showdown between the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers. Both teams are 2-0 and the top two scorers in the league as well, so there could be plenty of fireworks from Protective Stadium in prime time. 

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers play first with both teams still in search of their first victories. The Week 3 slate wraps up with the New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars squaring off with first place in the North Division on the line.

So which teams will come out on top in Week 3 of the USFL season? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib) predict the winners for every game each week:

USFL Week 3 Predictions

Steven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers (Sat.)

Bandits

Bandits

Bandits

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Sat.)

Breakers

Breakers

Breakers

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Sun.)

Maulers

Panthers

Panthers

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Sun.)

Stars

Stars

Stars

Week 2

2-2

1-3

2-2

Season

5-3

3-5

4-4

