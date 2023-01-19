Arlington Renegades Roster (XFL Football)
The Arlington Renegades should at least sound familiar to those who have followed the XFL. The Dallas Renegades were part of the league's relaunch in 2020, going 2-3 before the XFL ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Renegades are back in 2023 with a new name and new logo.
One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the head coach. Bob Stoops is back to lead the Renegades and the longtime Oklahoma head coach and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee as the only holdover in this role from the 2020 relaunch.
Arlington Renegades 2023 Roster
Note: Roster subject to change.
|Name
|Pos.
|School
Kevin Anderson
QB
Fordham
Drew Plitt
QB
Ball State
Kyle Sloter
QB
Northern Colorado
Jeremy Cox
RB
Old Dominion
Kenneth Farrow
RB
Houston
Keith Ford
RB
Texas A&M
De'Veon Smith
RB
Michigan
De'Montre Tuggle
RB
Ohio
Jackson Anthrop
WR
Purdue
Brandon Arconado
WR
Washington State
Kameron Brown
WR
Coastal Carolina
Sean Modster
WR
Boise State
Flynn Nagel
WR
Northwestern
Jordan Smallwood
WR
Oklahoma
JaCorey Sullivan
WR
Central Michigan
Tyler Vaughns
WR
USC
Quintin Vinzant
WR
Chad Williams
WR
Grambling
Lujuan Winningham
WR
Central Arkansas
Shaun Beyer
TE
Iowa
Jibri Blount
TE
NC Central
Sal Cannella
TE
Auburn
Alex Ellis
TE
Tennessee
Isaac Nauta
TE
Georgia
Cam Carter
OL
Murray State
James Fagan
OL
Hampton
Brian Folkerts
OL
Washburn
Keenan Forbes
OL
Florida A&M
Mike Horton
OL
Auburn
Cameron Hunt
OL
Oregon
Darta Lee
OL
UTEP
Garrett McGhin
OL
East Carolina
Jake Stetz
OL
Boise State
Teton Saltes
OL
New Mexico
Maea Teuhema
OL
SE Louisiana
Mike Van Hoeven
OL
Eastern Michigan
Boe Wilson
OL
Western Kentucky
Aaron Adeoye
DL
Southeast Missouri State
T.J. Barnes
DL
Georgia Tech
Will Clarke
DL
West Virginia
Josiah Coatney
DL
Ole Miss
Doug Costin
DL
Miami (Ohio)
Micah Dew-Treadway
DL
Minnesota
Bruce Hector
DL
USF
Tomasi Laulile
DL
BYU
Donald Payne
DL
Kaleb Prejean
DL
Temple
Davonte Lambert
DL
Auburn
Glen Logan
DL
LSU
Otaro Alaka
LB
Texas A&M
Raheem Branwell
LB
Shaw
Isaiah Graham-Mobley
LB
Boston College
Ryan Mueller
LB
Kansas State
Edmond Robinson
LB
Newberry
Colin Schooler
LB
Texas Tech
Willie Taylor
LB
Eastern Kentucky
Nick Temple
LB
Cincinnati
Josh Watson
LB
Colorado State
De'Vante Bausby
DB
Pittsburg State
Shakur Brown
DB
Michigan State
Donatello Brown
DB
Valdosta State
Jamal Carter
DB
Miami
Abu Daramy-Swaray
DB
Colgate
Darren Evans
DB
LSU
T.J. Green
DB
Clemson
Josh Hawkins
DB
East Carolina
Will Hill
DB
Florida
Cameron Lewis
DB
LSU
Rahim Moore
DB
UCLA
Joe Powell
DB
Globe JC
Elijah Reed
DB
South Dakota
Debione Renfro
DB
Texas A&M
Coby Tippett
CB
Rhode Island
Taylor Russolino
K
Millsaps
Marquette King
P
Fort Valley State
Antonio Ortiz
LS
TCU