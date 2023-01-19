Arlington Renegades Roster (XFL Football)

The Arlington Renegades should at least sound familiar to those who have followed the XFL. The Dallas Renegades were part of the league's relaunch in 2020, going 2-3 before the XFL ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Renegades are back in 2023 with a new name and new logo.

One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the head coach. Bob Stoops is back to lead the Renegades and the longtime Oklahoma head coach and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee as the only holdover in this role from the 2020 relaunch.

Arlington Renegades 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.