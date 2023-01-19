Skip to main content

Arlington Renegades Roster (XFL Football)

The Arlington Renegades should at least sound familiar to those who have followed the XFL. The Dallas Renegades were part of the league's relaunch in 2020, going 2-3 before the XFL ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Renegades are back in 2023 with a new name and new logo.

One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the head coach. Bob Stoops is back to lead the Renegades and the longtime Oklahoma head coach and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee as the only holdover in this role from the 2020 relaunch.

Arlington Renegades 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.

NamePos.School

Kevin Anderson

QB

Fordham

Drew Plitt

QB

Ball State

Kyle Sloter

QB

Northern Colorado

Jeremy Cox

RB

Old Dominion

Kenneth Farrow

RB

Houston

Keith Ford

RB

Texas A&M

De'Veon Smith

RB

Michigan

De'Montre Tuggle

RB

Ohio

Jackson Anthrop

WR

Purdue

Brandon Arconado

WR

Washington State

Kameron Brown

WR

Coastal Carolina

Sean Modster

WR

Boise State

Flynn Nagel

WR

Northwestern

Jordan Smallwood

WR

Oklahoma

JaCorey Sullivan

WR

Central Michigan

Tyler Vaughns

WR

USC

Quintin Vinzant

WR

Chad Williams

WR

Grambling

Lujuan Winningham

WR

Central Arkansas

Shaun Beyer

TE

Iowa

Jibri Blount

TE

NC Central

Sal Cannella

TE

Auburn

Alex Ellis

TE

Tennessee

Isaac Nauta

TE

Georgia

Cam Carter

OL

Murray State

James Fagan

OL

Hampton

Brian Folkerts

OL

Washburn

Keenan Forbes

OL

Florida A&M

Mike Horton

OL

Auburn

Cameron Hunt

OL

Oregon

Darta Lee

OL

UTEP

Garrett McGhin

OL

East Carolina

Jake Stetz

OL

Boise State

Teton Saltes

OL

New Mexico

Maea Teuhema

OL

SE Louisiana

Mike Van Hoeven

OL

Eastern Michigan

Boe Wilson

OL

Western Kentucky

Aaron Adeoye

DL

Southeast Missouri State

T.J. Barnes

DL

Georgia Tech

Will Clarke

DL

West Virginia

Josiah Coatney

DL

Ole Miss

Doug Costin

DL

Miami (Ohio)

Micah Dew-Treadway

DL

Minnesota

Bruce Hector

DL

USF

Tomasi Laulile

DL

BYU

Donald Payne

DL

Kaleb Prejean

DL

Temple

Davonte Lambert

DL

Auburn

Glen Logan

DL

LSU

Otaro Alaka

LB

Texas A&M

Raheem Branwell

LB

Shaw

Isaiah Graham-Mobley

LB

Boston College

Ryan Mueller

LB

Kansas State

Edmond Robinson

LB

Newberry

Colin Schooler

LB

Texas Tech

Willie Taylor

LB

Eastern Kentucky

Nick Temple

LB

Cincinnati

Josh Watson

LB

Colorado State

De'Vante Bausby

DB

Pittsburg State

Shakur Brown

DB

Michigan State

Donatello Brown

DB

Valdosta State

Jamal Carter

DB

Miami

Abu Daramy-Swaray

DB

Colgate

Darren Evans

DB

LSU

T.J. Green

DB

Clemson

Josh Hawkins

DB

East Carolina

Will Hill

DB

Florida

Cameron Lewis

DB

LSU

Rahim Moore

DB

UCLA

Joe Powell

DB

Globe JC

Elijah Reed

DB

South Dakota

Debione Renfro

DB

Texas A&M

Coby Tippett

CB

Rhode Island

Taylor Russolino

K

Millsaps

Marquette King

P

Fort Valley State

Antonio Ortiz

LS

TCU