Who Are the Head Coaches of the XFL?

The XFL is back in 2023 although it will look different, especially when it comes to the head coaches. After its short-lived relaunch in the spring of 2021, the XFL will feature seven new head coaches and one holdover. In fact, more than half of the league's teams will be led by first-time head coaches on the professional level. While there may be an overall lack of X's and O's experience on the sidelines the XFL's head coaching fraternity still boasts plenty of name recognition and some impressive football resumes.

Note: Coaches are listed in alphabetical order.

Reggie Barlow, D.C. Defenders

Barlow will be making his professional head-coaching debut but he's 83-58 in the college ranks at FCS Alabama State (2007-14) and Div. II Virginia State (2016-19, '21). A wide receiver/return specialist in college, Barlow was a fourth-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Alabama State and went on to play in eight seasons for three different teams. He won a Super Bowl ring with Tampa Bay in the 2022 season and in 1998, he led the NFL in punt return yards with 555 while with Jacksonville.

Anthony Becht, St. Louis Battlehawks

Becht, a former NFL tight end, will be making quite the jump going from serving as the offensive coordinator at Wiregrass Ranch (Fla.) High School to leading the Battlehawks. Becht's only professional coaching experience was in 2019 when he was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Fleet of the short-lived Alliance of American Football (AAF). Becht played his college ball at West Virginia and he was selected by the New York Jets as the 27th overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. Becht played for five different teams across 11 seasons, finishing his career with 188 receptions for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 167 games.

Terrell Buckley, Orlando Guardians

Buckley also will be making his head-coaching debut on any level after spending the past 15 years as a college assistant. He was most recently the cornerbacks coach at Ole Miss after serving in the same role at Mississippi State, Louisville and Akron before that. A highly decorated corner himself at Florida State, Buckley is still the school's all-time leader in interceptions (21) and interception return yards (501), the latter of which is an NCAA record. He also is just one of 11 players to have his number (No. 27) retired by the Seminoles and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (inducted in 2019). The fifth overall pick in the 1992 draft (taken by Green Bay), Buckley went on to enjoy a productive 14-year NFL career. He finished with 50 career interceptions, including recording at least one in 13 straight seasons, and also won a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots (2001 season).

Jim Haslett, Seattle Sea Dragons

Haslett has coached professional football in some capacity for more than 30 years. He's been a head coach in the NFL as well as the now-defunct United Football League (UFL). A second-round draft pick in 1979 out of Div. II IUP, Haslett was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Buffalo Bills and went on to play a total of seven seasons. After making a name for himself as a defensive coordinator, Haslett was named head coach of the New Orleans Saints prior to the 2000 season and led the team to an NFC West title to earn Coach of the Year honors. Overall, he went 45-51 in six seasons and later was named interim head coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2008 following the firing of Scott Linehan (the team went 2-10 under Haslett). Most recently, Haslett served as the inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans (2020-21).

Wade Phillips, Houston Roughnecks

A football lifer, Phillips has been involved in coaching for more than 50 years. His NFL coaching career has covered more than 40 years, including stints as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. He's also been the interim head coach for three different teams and his overall record is an impressive 82-64 (.562), including two division titles and five playoff appearances. Phillips also is known for his reputation as a defensive coordinator, serving in that role for seven different franchises. He most recently was the DC for the Rams from 2017-19. A Texas native, Phillips played linebacker at Houston before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Cougars. Phillips' Lone Star State roots run deep, as his career also includes stints at a Texas high school and with the Oilers and Texans in addition to being the head coach of the Cowboys.

Bob Stoops, Arlington Renegades

The only holdover from the 2020 relaunch, Stoops is back after leading the Dallas Renegades to a 2-3 record before the XFL ceased operations. But there's no questioning his coaching acumen as the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame inductee is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. From 1999-2016, Stoops posted a 190-48 record in Norman. And in that time, he guided the Sooners to the 2000 BCS National Championship and 10 Big 12 titles. Stoops also returned to serve as interim coach for the 2021 Alamo Bowl following the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC, adding another victory to his resume as Oklahoma defeated Oregon 47-32.

Hines Ward, San Antonio Brahmas

A two-time Super Bowl champion and the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading wide receiver, Ward is making the jump from position coach at Florida Atlantic to head coach of the Brahmas. But what he lacks in coaching experience Ward makes up for in spades when it comes to on-field accomplishments. A solid player at Georgia, Ward was a third-round pick in 1998 who went on to become one of the most productive pass catchers in NFL history. In 14 seasons in Pittsburgh (1998-2011), Ward was a four-time Pro Bowler and MVP of Super Bowl XL. He is the Steelers' career leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, and was inducted into the team's Hall of Honor in 2019. Ward's other coaching experience consists of a brief stint as an offensive intern for Pittsburgh and two years as an offensive assistant for the Jets. He also was the head of football development for the short-lived Alliance of American Football (AAF) in 2019.

Rod Woodson, Vegas Vipers

Woodson is new to the head coaching ranks but his football resume speaks for itself. A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Woodson was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019 for his recognition as one of the best to ever play the game. A six-time, first-team All-Pro defensive back, Woodson was invited to 11 Pro Bowls and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1993. This all came after a standout career at Purdue where he was a two-time first-team All-American among other accolades. Woodson played for four teams across his 17-year NFL career, leaving a lasting legacy as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him 10th overall in 1987. He also won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens to end the 2000 season. His 71 interceptions are tied for fifth in NFL history and his 12 career touchdown returns off of them are the most ever. Woodson has a total of six years of coaching experience, including four as a position coach for the Raiders (2011, '15-17).