Houston Roughnecks Roster (XFL Football)

The Houston Roughnecks, one of the two Texas-based XFL franchises that were part of the league's relaunch in 2020, are back for the 2023 season. The Roughnecks were a perfect 5-0 when the league ceased operations in the spring of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so they are hoping for the same level of success this time around.

There will be some changes in 2023, including a tweaked logo, a new roster, and a new head coach, Wade Phillips. Phillips is certainly no stranger to the Houston area as he was a linebacker for the Cougars and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the school. His ties to the Lone Star State go much further, including coaching stints with both the Oilers and Texans and as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10). Phillips' extensive success coaching in the NFL should pay off for the Roughnecks.

Houston Roughnecks 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.