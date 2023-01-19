Houston Roughnecks Roster (XFL Football)
The Houston Roughnecks, one of the two Texas-based XFL franchises that were part of the league's relaunch in 2020, are back for the 2023 season. The Roughnecks were a perfect 5-0 when the league ceased operations in the spring of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so they are hoping for the same level of success this time around.
There will be some changes in 2023, including a tweaked logo, a new roster, and a new head coach, Wade Phillips. Phillips is certainly no stranger to the Houston area as he was a linebacker for the Cougars and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the school. His ties to the Lone Star State go much further, including coaching stints with both the Oilers and Texans and as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10). Phillips' extensive success coaching in the NFL should pay off for the Roughnecks.
Houston Roughnecks 2023 Roster
Note: Roster subject to change.
|Name
|Pos.
|College
Kaleb Eleby
QB
Western Michigan
Cole McDonald
QB
Hawaii
Brandon Silvers
QB
Troy
Trevor Allen
RB
Northern Iowa
Brycen Alleyne
RB
Delaware State
Max Borghi
RB
Washington State
Adrian Killins
RB
UCF
Dejoun Lee
RB
Delaware
Sewo Olonilua
RB
TCU
Chris Booker
WR
Ohio State
Deontay Burnett
WR
USC
Cedric Byrd
WR
Hawaii
B.J. Byrd
WR
Morehead State
Travell Harris
WR
Washington State
Jake Herslow
WR
Houston
Jontre Kirklin
WR
LSU
Brandon Lewis
WR
Air Force
Aaron Nelson
WR
Delaware Valley
Antonio Nunn
WR
Buffalo
Ben Putman
WR
Nevada
Darece Robertson
WR
Wayne State
Justin Smith
WR
Norfolk State
Kyle Fourtenbary
TE
Northern Iowa
Garrett Owens
TE
Duquesne
James Stanley
TE
Hampton
Tommy Champion
OL
Mississippi State
Sam Cooper
OL
Merrimack
Shamarious Gilmore
OL
Georgia State
Kary Kutsch
OL
Colorado
Alex Mollette
OL
Marshall
Shaquille Morris
OL
Desmond Noel
OL
Florida Atlantic
Dareuan Parker
OL
Mississippi State
Dylan Pasquali
OL
Ferris State
Jack Snyder
OL
San Jose State
John Yarbrough
OL
Richmond
Jaquan Artis
DL
Lenoir-Rhyne
Mike Boykin
DL
North Alabama
John Daka
DL
James Madison
Austin Edwards
DL
Ferris State
Ulric Jones
DL
South Carolina
Tommy Madaras
DL
Trevon Mason
DL
Arizona
Scean Mustin
DL
Sam Houston
Elijah Qualls
DL
Washington
Chauncey Rivers
DL
Mississippi State
Derick Roberson
DL
Sam Houston
Tariqious Tisdale
DL
Ole Miss
Tavante Beckett
LB
Marshall
Ellis Brooks
LB
Penn State
Duke Ejiofor
LB
Wake Forest
Emmanuel Ellerbee
LB
Rice
Diego Fagot
LB
Navy
Tevin Floyd
LB
The Citadel
Deandre Johnson
LB
Miami
Chauncey Manac
LB
Louisiana
Koby Quansah
LB
Duke
Warren Thomas
LB
Midland Lutheran
John Brannon
DB
Western Carolina
Sean Davis
DB
Maryland
Brandon Easterling
DB
Dayton
Kenneth George
DB
Tennessee
Devin Hafford
DB
Tarleton State
Ajene Harris
DB
USC
A.J. Hendy
DB
Maryland
Antwon Kincade
DB
Western Kentucky
Michael Lawson
DB
Western Illinois
William Likely
DB
Maryland
Jordan Mosley
DB
Maryland
Alexander Myres
DB
Houston
Raleigh Texada
DB
Baylor
David Tolentino
DB
Grand View
Kevin Toliver
DB
LSU
Andrew Whitaker
DB
Washington University in St. Louis
Hunter Duplessis
K
UTSA
Race Porter
P
Washington
Brian Khoury
LS
Carnegie Mellon