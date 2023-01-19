Skip to main content

Houston Roughnecks Roster (XFL Football)

The Houston Roughnecks, one of the two Texas-based XFL franchises that were part of the league's relaunch in 2020, are back for the 2023 season. The Roughnecks were a perfect 5-0 when the league ceased operations in the spring of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so they are hoping for the same level of success this time around.

There will be some changes in 2023, including a tweaked logo, a new roster, and a new head coach, Wade Phillips. Phillips is certainly no stranger to the Houston area as he was a linebacker for the Cougars and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the school. His ties to the Lone Star State go much further, including coaching stints with both the Oilers and Texans and as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10). Phillips' extensive success coaching in the NFL should pay off for the Roughnecks.

Note: Roster subject to change.

NamePos.College

Kaleb Eleby

QB

Western Michigan

Cole McDonald

QB

Hawaii

Brandon Silvers

QB

Troy

Trevor Allen

RB

Northern Iowa

Brycen Alleyne

RB

Delaware State

Max Borghi

RB

Washington State

Adrian Killins

RB

UCF

Dejoun Lee

RB

Delaware

Sewo Olonilua

RB

TCU

Chris Booker

WR

Ohio State

Deontay Burnett

WR

USC

Cedric Byrd

WR

Hawaii

B.J. Byrd

WR

Morehead State

Travell Harris

WR

Washington State

Jake Herslow

WR

Houston

Jontre Kirklin

WR

LSU

Brandon Lewis

WR

Air Force

Aaron Nelson

WR

Delaware Valley

Antonio Nunn

WR

Buffalo

Ben Putman

WR

Nevada

Darece Robertson

WR

Wayne State

Justin Smith

WR

Norfolk State

Kyle Fourtenbary

TE

Northern Iowa

Garrett Owens

TE

Duquesne

James Stanley

TE

Hampton

Tommy Champion

OL

Mississippi State

Sam Cooper

OL

Merrimack

Shamarious Gilmore

OL

Georgia State

Kary Kutsch

OL

Colorado

Alex Mollette

OL

Marshall

Shaquille Morris

OL

Desmond Noel

OL

Florida Atlantic

Dareuan Parker

OL

Mississippi State

Dylan Pasquali

OL

Ferris State

Jack Snyder

OL

San Jose State

John Yarbrough

OL

Richmond

Jaquan Artis

DL

Lenoir-Rhyne

Mike Boykin

DL

North Alabama

John Daka

DL

James Madison

Austin Edwards

DL

Ferris State

Ulric Jones

DL

South Carolina

Tommy Madaras

DL

Trevon Mason

DL

Arizona

Scean Mustin

DL

Sam Houston

Elijah Qualls

DL

Washington

Chauncey Rivers

DL

Mississippi State

Derick Roberson

DL

Sam Houston

Tariqious Tisdale

DL

Ole Miss

Tavante Beckett

LB

Marshall

Ellis Brooks

LB

Penn State

Duke Ejiofor

LB

Wake Forest

Emmanuel Ellerbee

LB

Rice

Diego Fagot

LB

Navy

Tevin Floyd

LB

The Citadel

Deandre Johnson

LB

Miami

Chauncey Manac

LB

Louisiana

Koby Quansah

LB

Duke

Warren Thomas

LB

Midland Lutheran

John Brannon

DB

Western Carolina

Sean Davis

DB

Maryland

Brandon Easterling

DB

Dayton

Kenneth George

DB

Tennessee

Devin Hafford

DB

Tarleton State

Ajene Harris

DB

USC

A.J. Hendy

DB

Maryland

Antwon Kincade

DB

Western Kentucky

Michael Lawson

DB

Western Illinois

William Likely

DB

Maryland

Jordan Mosley

DB

Maryland

Alexander Myres

DB

Houston

Raleigh Texada

DB

Baylor

David Tolentino

DB

Grand View

Kevin Toliver

DB

LSU

Andrew Whitaker

DB

Washington University in St. Louis

Hunter Duplessis

K

UTSA

Race Porter

P

Washington

Brian Khoury

LS

Carnegie Mellon