Orlando Guardians Roster (XFL Football)

The Orlando Guardians are both new and not-so-new when it comes to the XFL. The Guardians brand was part of the league's relaunch in 2020 but they were based in New York. Those Guardians went 3-2 before the league ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When plans were announced in the summer of 2022 to bring back the XFL, the new owners revealed that Orlando would receive a team and the Guardians name. The Orlando Guardians will make their debut in 2023 under head coach Terrell Buckley, the former NFL cornerback who has spent the last 15 years as a college assistant coach.

Orlando Guardians 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.