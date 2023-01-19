San Antonio Brahmas Roster (XFL Football)
The San Antonio Bahamas are one of the newcomers to the XFL, especially when it comes to the team name. After a short-lived relaunch in 2020, the XFL is coming back in '23 and San Antonio is one of the three new cities that will have a franchise. However, while the other two cities (Las Vegas and Orlando) inherited existing brands (Vipers and Guardians, respectively), the Brahmas are brand-new to the XFL, as they are essentially replacing the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The San Antonio Brahmas will make their debut in 2023 under Hines Ward, the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading receiver who is making his head-coaching debut on any level. The Bahamas will call the Alamodome home.
San Antonio Brahmas 2023 Roster
Note: Roster subject to change.
|Name
|Position
|College
Jack Coan
QB
Notre Dame
Jawon Pass
QB
Prairie View A&M
Anthony Russo
QB
Michigan State
Reid Sinnett
QB
San Diego
Kalen Ballage
RB
Arizona State
Jon Hilliman
RB
Rutgers
Moe Neal
RB
Syracuse
Jacques Patrick
RB
Florida State
Calvin Turner
RB
Hawaii
Landen Akers
WR
Iowa State
Dai'Jean Dixon
WR
Nicholls State
Tabari Hines
WR
North Carolina State
Travis Jonsen
WR
Montana State
Camron Lewis
WR
Tarleton State
Kendrick Rogers
WR
Texas A&M
Devin Ross
WR
Colorado
T.J. Simmons
WR
West Virginia
Jalen Tolliver
WR
Arkansas-Monticello
TJ Vasher
WR
Texas Tech
Terry Wright
WR
Purdue
Deandre Goolsby
TE
Florida
Trayvon Hards
TE
Central Methodist
Alize Mack
TE
Notre Dame
Marcus Santos-Silva
TE
Texas Tech
Deon Yelder
TE
Western Kentucky
Malcolm Bunche
OL
UCLA
Nathaniel Hines
OL
Texas Southern
Jonathan Irizarry
OL
Mississippi Valley State
Darius James
OL
Auburn
Roubbens Joseph
OL
Buffalo
Luke Juriga
OL
Western Michigan
Kohl Levao
OL
Hawaii
Jordan McCray
OL
UCF
Chidi Okeke
OL
Tennessee State
Terry Poole
OL
San Diego State
Norman Price
OL
Southern Miss
Marcus Tatum
OL
UCF
Justin Alexandre
DL
Incarnate Word
Drew Beesley
DL
Michigan State
Denzel Chukwukelu
DL
UTEP
Youhanna Ghaifan
DL
Wyoming
Matthew Gotel
DL
Webber International
Julian McCleod
DL
Wagner
Prince Emili
DL
Penn
Kelvin Pinkney
DL
USF
Nick Raby
DL
Southern Illinois
Delontae Scott
DL
SMU
Mike Scott
DL
Oklahoma State
Kamilo Tongamoa
DL
Iowa State
Mike Tverdov
DL
Rutgers
Jordan Anthony
LB
Troy
Ben Davis
LB
Texas
De'Sean Downey
LB
UMass
Joel Dublanko
LB
Cincinnati
Riko Jeffers
LB
Texas Tech
Drew Lewis
LB
Colorado
Chase Pine
LB
Pittsburgh
Jordan Williams
LB
Baylor
Sean Williams
DB
Navy
Tenny Adewusi
DB
Delaware
Luq Barcoo
DB
San Diego State
Terrell Bonds
DB
Tennessee State
Abrae Booker-Currin
DB
Adams State
Divine Buckrham
DB
Lamar
Stephen Denmark
DB
Valdosa State
Coney Durr
DB
Minnesota
Elijah Jones
DB
Oregon State
Jack Koerner
DB
Iowa
Ryan Lewis
DB
Pittsburgh
Gavin Robertson
DB
Montana
Cedric Stone
DB
Liberty
Ranthony Texada
DB
TCU
Kary Vincent
DB
LSU
John Parker
K
Virginia Tech
Brad Wing
P
LSU
Rex Sunahara
LS
West Virginia