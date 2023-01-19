Skip to main content

San Antonio Brahmas Roster (XFL Football)

The San Antonio Bahamas are one of the newcomers to the XFL, especially when it comes to the team name. After a short-lived relaunch in 2020, the XFL is coming back in '23 and San Antonio is one of the three new cities that will have a franchise. However, while the other two cities (Las Vegas and Orlando) inherited existing brands (Vipers and Guardians, respectively), the Brahmas are brand-new to the XFL, as they are essentially replacing the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The San Antonio Brahmas will make their debut in 2023 under Hines Ward, the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading receiver who is making his head-coaching debut on any level. The Bahamas will call the Alamodome home.

San Antonio Brahmas 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.

NamePositionCollege

Jack Coan

QB

Notre Dame

Jawon Pass

QB

Prairie View A&M

Anthony Russo

QB

Michigan State

Reid Sinnett

QB

San Diego

Kalen Ballage

RB

Arizona State

Jon Hilliman

RB

Rutgers

Moe Neal

RB

Syracuse

Jacques Patrick

RB

Florida State

Calvin Turner

RB

Hawaii

Landen Akers

WR

Iowa State

Dai'Jean Dixon

WR

Nicholls State

Tabari Hines

WR

North Carolina State

Travis Jonsen

WR

Montana State

Camron Lewis

WR

Tarleton State

Kendrick Rogers

WR

Texas A&M

Devin Ross

WR

Colorado

T.J. Simmons

WR

West Virginia

Jalen Tolliver

WR

Arkansas-Monticello

TJ Vasher

WR

Texas Tech

Terry Wright

WR

Purdue

Deandre Goolsby

TE

Florida

Trayvon Hards

TE

Central Methodist

Alize Mack

TE

Notre Dame

Marcus Santos-Silva

TE

Texas Tech

Deon Yelder

TE

Western Kentucky

Malcolm Bunche

OL

UCLA

Nathaniel Hines

OL

Texas Southern

Jonathan Irizarry

OL

Mississippi Valley State

Darius James

OL

Auburn

Roubbens Joseph

OL

Buffalo

Luke Juriga

OL

Western Michigan

Kohl Levao

OL

Hawaii

Jordan McCray

OL

UCF

Chidi Okeke

OL

Tennessee State

Terry Poole

OL

San Diego State

Norman Price

OL

Southern Miss

Marcus Tatum

OL

UCF

Justin Alexandre

DL

Incarnate Word

Drew Beesley

DL

Michigan State

Denzel Chukwukelu

DL

UTEP

Youhanna Ghaifan

DL

Wyoming

Matthew Gotel

DL

Webber International

Julian McCleod

DL

Wagner

Prince Emili

DL

Penn

Kelvin Pinkney

DL

USF

Nick Raby

DL

Southern Illinois

Delontae Scott

DL

SMU

Mike Scott

DL

Oklahoma State

Kamilo Tongamoa

DL

Iowa State

Mike Tverdov

DL

Rutgers

Jordan Anthony

LB

Troy

Ben Davis

LB

Texas

De'Sean Downey

LB

UMass

Joel Dublanko

LB

Cincinnati

Riko Jeffers

LB

Texas Tech

Drew Lewis

LB

Colorado

Chase Pine

LB

Pittsburgh

Jordan Williams

LB

Baylor

Sean Williams

DB

Navy

Tenny Adewusi

DB

Delaware

Luq Barcoo

DB

San Diego State

Terrell Bonds

DB

Tennessee State

Abrae Booker-Currin

DB

Adams State

Divine Buckrham

DB

Lamar

Stephen Denmark

DB

Valdosa State

Coney Durr

DB

Minnesota

Elijah Jones

DB

Oregon State

Jack Koerner

DB

Iowa

Ryan Lewis

DB

Pittsburgh

Gavin Robertson

DB

Montana

Cedric Stone

DB

Liberty

Ranthony Texada

DB

TCU

Kary Vincent

DB

LSU

John Parker

K

Virginia Tech

Brad Wing

P

LSU

Rex Sunahara

LS

West Virginia