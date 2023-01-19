Seattle Sea Dragons Roster (XFL Football)

If you followed the XFL when it relaunched in 2020 the Seattle Sea Dragons should sound familiar. The Seattle Dragons were part of the relaunch, going 1-4 before the league ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The franchise is back for 2023, sporting a new name and logo, among other changes.

The Sea Dragons' new head coach is Jim Haslett, who has extensive experience coaching in the NFL, including stints as the head coach for both the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Sea Dragons 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.