Seattle Sea Dragons Roster (XFL Football)

If you followed the XFL when it relaunched in 2020 the Seattle Sea Dragons should sound familiar. The Seattle Dragons were part of the relaunch, going 1-4 before the league ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The franchise is back for 2023, sporting a new name and logo, among other changes.

The Sea Dragons' new head coach is Jim Haslett, who has extensive experience coaching in the NFL, including stints as the head coach for both the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Sea Dragons 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.

NamePositionCollege

Ben DiNucci

QB

James Madison

Brian Lewerke

QB

Michigan State

Ladarius Galloway

RB

Tennessee-Martin

Steven Montez

QB

Colorado

Morgan Ellison

RB

SE Louisiana

T.J. Hammonds

RB

Arkansas

Brenden Knox

RB

Marshall

Scottie Phillips

RB

Ole Miss

Tayvian Cunningham

WR

Arizona

Imoni Donadelle

WR

Northwest Missouri State

Juwan Green

WR

New York State-Albany

Josh Gordon

WR

Baylor

Blake Jackson

WR

Mary Hardin-Baylor

McLane Mannix

WR

Texas Tech

Kelvin Mcknight

WR

Samford

Jahcour Pearson

WR

Ole Miss

Jaylon Redd

WR

Oregon

Kevin Shaa

WR

Liberty

Jamar Washington

WR

Southern A&M

Damion Willis

WR

Troy

Jordan Veasy

WR

California

Ben Beise

TE

Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Perkins

TE

Washington

Kai Absheer

OL

FIU

Jaren Aiken

OL

Winston-Salem State

Tyrin Arceneaux

OL

West Georgia

Frank Ball

OL

Virginia State

Paul Grattan

OL

UCLA

Liam Jimmons

OL

USC

Tejan Koroma

OL

BYU

Jovann Letuli

OL

Akron

Ryan Pope-Williams

OL

San Diego State

Chris Owens

OL

Alabama

Jared Thomas

OL

Northwestern

Zech Thomas

OL

Pittsburg State

Barry Wesley

OL

Colorado State

Austin Faoliu

DL

Oregon

O'Bryan Goodson

DL

Memphis

P.J. Hall

DL

Sam Houston

Erik Hansen

DL

Upper Iowa

Treyvon Hester

DL

Toledo

Antwuan Jackson

DL

Ohio State

Daniel Joseph

DL

NC State

Shareef Miller

DL

Penn State

Sama Paama

DL

Washington

Elijah Ponder

DL

Cincinnati

Chris Rice

DL

Castleton State

Howard Stephens

DL

Shorter

Larry Tharpe

DL

Julius Turner

DL

Rutgers

Curtis Weaver

DL

Boise State

Joe Beckett

LB

Wofford

Jordan Evans

LB

Oklahoma

Clarence Hicks

LB

UTSA

Tuzar Skipper

LB

Toledo

Emmanuel Smith

LB

Vanderbilt

Jaylin Thomas

LB

Ball State

Tre Walker

LB

Idaho

Antoine Brooks

DB

Maryland

Qwynnterrio Cole

DB

Louisville

Roger Cray

DB

Old Dominion

Shabari Davis

DB

Southeast Missouri State

Rojesterman Farris

DB

Hawaii

Alijah Holder

DB

Stanford

Chris Jones

DB

Nebraska

Kendall Karcz

DB

Saint Norbert

Zafir Kelly

DB

South Carolina State

Kareem Orr

DB

Chattanooga

Reggie Robinson

DB

Tulsa

Linden Stephens

DB

Cincinnati

Alex Thomas

DB

Ferris State

Mykeal Wright

DB

Oregon

Brandon Ruiz

K

Mississippi State

Cameron Nizialek

P

Georgia

Thomas Fletcher

LS

Alabama