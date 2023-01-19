Seattle Sea Dragons Roster (XFL Football)
If you followed the XFL when it relaunched in 2020 the Seattle Sea Dragons should sound familiar. The Seattle Dragons were part of the relaunch, going 1-4 before the league ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The franchise is back for 2023, sporting a new name and logo, among other changes.
The Sea Dragons' new head coach is Jim Haslett, who has extensive experience coaching in the NFL, including stints as the head coach for both the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Seattle Sea Dragons 2023 Roster
Note: Roster subject to change.
|Name
|Position
|College
Ben DiNucci
QB
James Madison
Brian Lewerke
QB
Michigan State
Ladarius Galloway
RB
Tennessee-Martin
Steven Montez
QB
Colorado
Morgan Ellison
RB
SE Louisiana
T.J. Hammonds
RB
Arkansas
Brenden Knox
RB
Marshall
Scottie Phillips
RB
Ole Miss
Tayvian Cunningham
WR
Arizona
Imoni Donadelle
WR
Northwest Missouri State
Juwan Green
WR
New York State-Albany
Josh Gordon
WR
Baylor
Blake Jackson
WR
Mary Hardin-Baylor
McLane Mannix
WR
Texas Tech
Kelvin Mcknight
WR
Samford
Jahcour Pearson
WR
Ole Miss
Jaylon Redd
WR
Oregon
Kevin Shaa
WR
Liberty
Jamar Washington
WR
Southern A&M
Damion Willis
WR
Troy
Jordan Veasy
WR
California
Ben Beise
TE
Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Perkins
TE
Washington
Kai Absheer
OL
FIU
Jaren Aiken
OL
Winston-Salem State
Tyrin Arceneaux
OL
West Georgia
Frank Ball
OL
Virginia State
Paul Grattan
OL
UCLA
Liam Jimmons
OL
USC
Tejan Koroma
OL
BYU
Jovann Letuli
OL
Akron
Ryan Pope-Williams
OL
San Diego State
Chris Owens
OL
Alabama
Jared Thomas
OL
Northwestern
Zech Thomas
OL
Pittsburg State
Barry Wesley
OL
Colorado State
Austin Faoliu
DL
Oregon
O'Bryan Goodson
DL
Memphis
P.J. Hall
DL
Sam Houston
Erik Hansen
DL
Upper Iowa
Treyvon Hester
DL
Toledo
Antwuan Jackson
DL
Ohio State
Daniel Joseph
DL
NC State
Shareef Miller
DL
Penn State
Sama Paama
DL
Washington
Elijah Ponder
DL
Cincinnati
Chris Rice
DL
Castleton State
Howard Stephens
DL
Shorter
Larry Tharpe
DL
Julius Turner
DL
Rutgers
Curtis Weaver
DL
Boise State
Joe Beckett
LB
Wofford
Jordan Evans
LB
Oklahoma
Clarence Hicks
LB
UTSA
Tuzar Skipper
LB
Toledo
Emmanuel Smith
LB
Vanderbilt
Jaylin Thomas
LB
Ball State
Tre Walker
LB
Idaho
Antoine Brooks
DB
Maryland
Qwynnterrio Cole
DB
Louisville
Roger Cray
DB
Old Dominion
Shabari Davis
DB
Southeast Missouri State
Rojesterman Farris
DB
Hawaii
Alijah Holder
DB
Stanford
Chris Jones
DB
Nebraska
Kendall Karcz
DB
Saint Norbert
Zafir Kelly
DB
South Carolina State
Kareem Orr
DB
Chattanooga
Reggie Robinson
DB
Tulsa
Linden Stephens
DB
Cincinnati
Alex Thomas
DB
Ferris State
Mykeal Wright
DB
Oregon
Brandon Ruiz
K
Mississippi State
Cameron Nizialek
P
Georgia
Thomas Fletcher
LS
Alabama