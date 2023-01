St. Louis Battlehawks Roster (XFL Football)

The St. Louis Battlehawks are back with the XFL as the league prepares for the 2023 season. After going 3-2 during the 2020 relaunch before the league ceased operations because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Battlehawks are hoping for more success in the reimagined league with a new roster and a rookie head coach, former NFL tight end Anthony Becht.

St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.