Vegas Vipers Roster (XFL Football)

The Vipers are back for the XFL's 2023 season but the team has a new home in Las Vegas. The Vipers were based in Tampa Bay when the league first relaunched in 2020, going 1-4 that spring before the XFL ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When plans were announced in summer of 2022 that the league would be returning it also was revealed that the Vipers name would head west and be attached to the new Vegas franchise.

The Vegas Viper will make their debut in 2023 with Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson as the head coach. The legendary defensive back will be making his head-coaching debut.

Vegas Vipers 2023 Roster

NamePositionCollege

Jalan McClendon

QB

Baylor

Luis Perez

QB

Texas A&M-Commerce

Matt Jones

RB

Florida

John Lovett

RB

Penn State

Rod Smith

RB

Ohio State

DeAndre Torrey

RB

North Texas

Jeff Badet

WR

Oklahoma

Saeed Blacknall

WR

Penn State

Martavis Bryant

WR

Clemson

Devion Clayton

WR

Isiah Macklin

WR

NC Central

Mathew Sexton

WR

Eastern Michigan

Cinque Sweeting

WR

Slippery Rock

Mustaqeem Williams

WR

Tennessee

Brandon Dillon

TE

Marian

Travis Koontz

TE

Texas Tech

Sean Price

TE

USF

Tony Adams

OL

NC State

Clayton Bradley

OL

UNLV

Matt Cohen

OL

Louisville

Jamil Demby

OL

Maine

Quinterrius Eatmon

OL

USF

Fernando Frye

OL

East Carolina

Antonio Garcia

OL

Troy

Tre Johnson

OL

Jackson State

Michael Miller

OL

Washburn

Ben Petrula

OL

Boston College

Dohnovan West

OL

Arizona State

Isaiah Williams

OL

Akron

Avery Young

OL

Auburn

James Folston

DL

Pittsburgh

Rod Henderson

DL

Alabama State

Jah'Sheem Martin

DL

Pace

Jalen Pinkney

DL

Northern Illinois

LaRon Stokes

DL

Oklahoma

Destiny Vaeao

DL

Washington State

Robert Windsor

DL

Penn State

C.J. Avery

LB

Louisville

Emmanuel Beal

LB

Vic Beasley

LB

Clemson

D.J. Calhoun

LB

Arizona State

P.J. Dawson

LB

TCU

Luke Holloway

LB

Idaho State

Jawuan Johnson

LB

TCU

Cassanova McKinzy

LB

Auburn

Max Roberts

LB

Boston College

Pita Taumoepenu

LB

Utah

Wes Bowers

LB

Bowie State

Will Adams

DB

Virginia State

Deontay Anderson

DB

Houston

Trey Dickerson

DB

Emporia State

Marwin Evans

DB

Utah State

Mister Harriel

DB

Sacramento State

Nijuel Hill

DB

Delaware

Jameson Houston

DB

Baylor

Kevin McGill

DB

Eastern Michigan

Keylon Kennedy

DB

Garden City (Kan.) CC

Antonio Phillips

DB

Ball State

Nick Pickett

DB

Oregon

Stephen Roberts

DB

Auburn

Maurice Smith

DB

Georgia

Adam Sparks

DB

ULM

Bailey Giffen

K

Lamar

Michael Carrizosa

P

San Jose State

Adam Higuera

LS

Tulsa