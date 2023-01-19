Vegas Vipers Roster (XFL Football)

The Vipers are back for the XFL's 2023 season but the team has a new home in Las Vegas. The Vipers were based in Tampa Bay when the league first relaunched in 2020, going 1-4 that spring before the XFL ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When plans were announced in summer of 2022 that the league would be returning it also was revealed that the Vipers name would head west and be attached to the new Vegas franchise.

The Vegas Viper will make their debut in 2023 with Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson as the head coach. The legendary defensive back will be making his head-coaching debut.

Vegas Vipers 2023 Roster

Note: Roster subject to change.