Vegas Vipers Roster (XFL Football)
The Vipers are back for the XFL's 2023 season but the team has a new home in Las Vegas. The Vipers were based in Tampa Bay when the league first relaunched in 2020, going 1-4 that spring before the XFL ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When plans were announced in summer of 2022 that the league would be returning it also was revealed that the Vipers name would head west and be attached to the new Vegas franchise.
The Vegas Viper will make their debut in 2023 with Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson as the head coach. The legendary defensive back will be making his head-coaching debut.
Vegas Vipers 2023 Roster
Note: Roster subject to change.
|Name
|Position
|College
Jalan McClendon
QB
Baylor
Luis Perez
QB
Texas A&M-Commerce
Matt Jones
RB
Florida
John Lovett
RB
Penn State
Rod Smith
RB
Ohio State
DeAndre Torrey
RB
North Texas
Jeff Badet
WR
Oklahoma
Saeed Blacknall
WR
Penn State
Martavis Bryant
WR
Clemson
Devion Clayton
WR
Isiah Macklin
WR
NC Central
Mathew Sexton
WR
Eastern Michigan
Cinque Sweeting
WR
Slippery Rock
Mustaqeem Williams
WR
Tennessee
Brandon Dillon
TE
Marian
Travis Koontz
TE
Texas Tech
Sean Price
TE
USF
Tony Adams
OL
NC State
Clayton Bradley
OL
UNLV
Matt Cohen
OL
Louisville
Jamil Demby
OL
Maine
Quinterrius Eatmon
OL
USF
Fernando Frye
OL
East Carolina
Antonio Garcia
OL
Troy
Tre Johnson
OL
Jackson State
Michael Miller
OL
Washburn
Ben Petrula
OL
Boston College
Dohnovan West
OL
Arizona State
Isaiah Williams
OL
Akron
Avery Young
OL
Auburn
James Folston
DL
Pittsburgh
Rod Henderson
DL
Alabama State
Jah'Sheem Martin
DL
Pace
Jalen Pinkney
DL
Northern Illinois
LaRon Stokes
DL
Oklahoma
Destiny Vaeao
DL
Washington State
Robert Windsor
DL
Penn State
C.J. Avery
LB
Louisville
Emmanuel Beal
LB
Vic Beasley
LB
Clemson
D.J. Calhoun
LB
Arizona State
P.J. Dawson
LB
TCU
Luke Holloway
LB
Idaho State
Jawuan Johnson
LB
TCU
Cassanova McKinzy
LB
Auburn
Max Roberts
LB
Boston College
Pita Taumoepenu
LB
Utah
Wes Bowers
LB
Bowie State
Will Adams
DB
Virginia State
Deontay Anderson
DB
Houston
Trey Dickerson
DB
Emporia State
Marwin Evans
DB
Utah State
Mister Harriel
DB
Sacramento State
Nijuel Hill
DB
Delaware
Jameson Houston
DB
Baylor
Kevin McGill
DB
Eastern Michigan
Keylon Kennedy
DB
Garden City (Kan.) CC
Antonio Phillips
DB
Ball State
Nick Pickett
DB
Oregon
Stephen Roberts
DB
Auburn
Maurice Smith
DB
Georgia
Adam Sparks
DB
ULM
Bailey Giffen
K
Lamar
Michael Carrizosa
P
San Jose State
Adam Higuera
LS
Tulsa