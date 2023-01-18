D.C. Defenders 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)

The XFL's D.C. Defenders are one of the four teams in the North Division. The Defenders are one of five teams that are back after being part of the league's relaunch in 2020 and were 3-2 before the league ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the team will be led by Reggie Barlow, the former NFL receiver (1996-2003) who is making his professional head-coaching debut after going 83-58 at Alabama State (2007-14) and Virginia State (2016-19, '21) in the collegiate ranks. The Defenders will play their home games at Audi Field, which also serves as the home venue for the MLS' DC United and NWSL's Washington Spirits.

Here's where you can find a full list of the D.C. Defenders' 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, and updated results throughout the season.

D.C. Defenders 2023 Schedule

Week 1

Sun., Feb. 19 – D.C. Defenders vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (Audi Field), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2

Thurs., Feb. 23 – D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers (Cashman Field), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 3

Sun., March 5 – D.C. Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (Audi Field), 1 p.m. ET on FX

Week 4

Sun., March 12 – D.C. Defenders vs. Vegas Vipers (Audi Field), 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 5

Sat., March 18 – D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks (The Dome), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 6

Mon., March 27– D.C. Defenders vs. Houston Roughnecks (Audi Field), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 7

Sun., April 2 – D.C Defenders at Orlando Guardians (Camping World Stadium), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 8

Sun., April 9 – D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons (Lumen Field), 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 9

Sun., April 16 – D.C. Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades (Audi Field), 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 10

Sat., April 22 – D.C Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (Alamodome), 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Note: Game dates, times, matchups, and TV are all subject to change.