XFL Football: Grading the Uniforms

The XFL is coming back and here's what the teams will be wearing.

Another year, another football league not named "NFL" trying to cut itself a sweet slice of that American football-loving pie. The XFL will debut (again) in mid-February. It will feature some familiar coaches, some familiar players, and a couple of familiar teams.

It will also feature new uniforms. And if you pay attention to anything we do here at Athlon, you know we're going to give our take and grade those uniforms.

THIS... IS THE XFL... uniform grades.

Arlington Renegades You need to be careful with powder or baby blue, and it doesn't appear that was the case here. I think the red accents throw it off. The helmets are too busy, and the red lines in the numbers contribute to this uniform being the worst in the league. Grade: D 1 / 8

— Grades by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott.