Houston Roughnecks 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)

The XFL's Houston Roughnecks are one of the four teams in the South Division. The Roughnecks, just like their divisional forest the Arlington Renegades, were part of the XFL when it relaunched in 2020. These Roughnecks are coached by Wade Phillips, who has had plenty of success in the Lone Star State during his career, which has covered more than 50 years. The team will once again play its home games in TDECU Stadium, which also hosts the Houston Cougars.

Here's where you can find a full list of the Houston Roughnecks' 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, and updated results throughout the season.

Houston Roughnecks 2023 Schedule

Week 1

Sat., Feb. 18 – Houston Roughnecks vs. Orlando Guardians (TDECU Stadium), 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/FX

Week 2

Sun., Feb. 26 – Houston Roughnecks vs. Arlington Renegades (TDECU Stadium), 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 3

Sun., March 5 – Houston Roughnecks vs. San Antonio Brahmas (TDECU Stadium), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 4

Sat., March 11 – Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians (Camping World Stadium), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 5

Thurs., March 16 – Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons (Lumen Field), 9 p.m. ET on FX

Week 6

Mon., March 27– Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders (Audi Field), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 7

Sat., April 1 – Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis BattleHawks (TDECU Stadium), 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 8

Sun., April 9 – Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas (Alamodome), 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 9

Sat., April 15 – Houston Roughnecks vs. Vegas Vipers (TDECU Stadium), 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 10

Sun., April 23 – Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades (Choctaw Stadium), 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Note: Game dates, times, matchups, and TV are all subject to change.