St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)

The XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks are one of the four teams in the North Division. The Battlehawks are one of five teams that are back after being part of the league's relaunch in 2020 and were 3-2 before the league ceased operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the team will be led by Anthony Becht, the longtime NFL tight end (2000-11), whose tenure included a season with the Rams (2008) when they were still in St. Louis. Becht will be making his head-coaching debut. The Battlehawks will again play their home games in The Dome at America's Center, the Rams' former venue.

Here's where you can find a full list of the St. Louis Battlehawks' 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, and updated results throughout the season.

St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 Schedule

Week 1

Sun., Feb. 19 – St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas (Alamodome), 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 2

Thurs., Feb. 23 – St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons (Lumen Field), 9 p.m. ET on FX

Week 3

Sun., March 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders (Audi Field), 1 p.m. ET on FX

Week 4

Sun., March 12 – St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Arlington Renegades (The Dome), 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 5

Sat., March 18 – St. Louis Battlehawks vs. D.C. Defenders (The Dome), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 6

Sat., March 25 – St. Louis Battlehawks at Vegas Vipers (Cashman Field), 7 p.m. ET on FX

Week 7

Sat., April 1 – St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks (TDECU Stadium), 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 8

Sat., April 8 – St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Vegas Vipers (The Dome), 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 9

Sun., April 16 – St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (The Dome), 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 10

Sat., April 22 – St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Orlando Guardians (The Dome), 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Note: Game dates, times, matchups, and TV are all subject to change.