College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 1
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season features several interesting matchups, including Utah at Florida, LSU versus Florida State in New Orleans, Notre Dame at Ohio State and Oregon meeting Georgia in Atlanta. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 17 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 1:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 25 BYU at USF
BYU -12
USF
BYU
BYU
No. 24 Houston at UTSA
HOU -4
Houston
Houston
UTSA
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas
ARK -6
Arkansas
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
MISS -21.5
Troy
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky
UK -16.5
Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky
Kentucky
West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt (Thurs.)
PITT -7.5
West Virginia
West Virginia
West Virginia
Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (Fri.)
MSU -22.5
Michigan State
WMU
Michigan State
Rice at No. 14 USC
USC -32.5
USC
USC
USC
No. 13 NC State at East Carolina
NCST -11.5
ECU
ECU
ECU
Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State (Thurs.)
OSU -21.5
Central Michigan
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma
OU -31.5
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan
MICH -30.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
No. 7 Utah at Florida
UTAH -3
Florida
Utah
Utah
No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech
CLEM -21
Clemson
Clemson
Georgia Tech
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta)
UGA -17
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
OSU -17
Ohio State
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Utah State at No. 1 Alabama
ALA -41.5
Utah State
Alabama
Alabama
Podcast: Week 1 Preview and Predictions + Betting and Picks Against the Spread
*Note: These games were not included because they do not feature domestic spreads due to them involving FCS teams – VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest (Thurs.), Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M, UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor, Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, and Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin.