College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season features several interesting matchups, including Utah at Florida, LSU versus Florida State in New Orleans, Notre Dame at Ohio State and Oregon meeting Georgia in Atlanta. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 17 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 1:

Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles Football
College Football Spread Picks: Expert Predictions for Top 25 Game in Week 1

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 25 BYU at USF

BYU -12

USF

BYU

BYU

No. 24 Houston at UTSA

HOU -4

Houston

Houston

UTSA

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas

ARK -6

Arkansas

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

MISS -21.5

Troy

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky

UK -16.5

Miami (Ohio)

Kentucky

Kentucky

West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt (Thurs.)

PITT -7.5

West Virginia

West Virginia

West Virginia

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (Fri.)

MSU -22.5

Michigan State

WMU

Michigan State

Rice at No. 14 USC

USC -32.5

USC

USC

USC

No. 13 NC State at East Carolina

NCST -11.5

ECU

ECU

ECU

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State (Thurs.)

OSU -21.5

Central Michigan

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma

OU -31.5

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan

MICH -30.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

No. 7 Utah at Florida

UTAH -3

Florida

Utah

Utah

No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech

CLEM -21

Clemson

Clemson

Georgia Tech

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta)

UGA -17

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

OSU -17

Ohio State

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

ALA -41.5

Utah State

Alabama

Alabama

Podcast: Week 1 Preview and Predictions + Betting and Picks Against the Spread

*Note: These games were not included because they do not feature domestic spreads due to them involving FCS teams – VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest (Thurs.), Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M, UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor, Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, and Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin.

