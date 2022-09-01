College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season features several interesting matchups, including Utah at Florida, LSU versus Florida State in New Orleans, Notre Dame at Ohio State and Oregon meeting Georgia in Atlanta. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 17 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 1:

Klayton Campbell/Florida State Football

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 25 BYU at USF BYU -12 USF BYU BYU No. 24 Houston at UTSA HOU -4 Houston Houston UTSA No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas ARK -6 Arkansas Cincinnati Cincinnati Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss MISS -21.5 Troy Ole Miss Ole Miss Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky UK -16.5 Miami (Ohio) Kentucky Kentucky West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt (Thurs.) PITT -7.5 West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (Fri.) MSU -22.5 Michigan State WMU Michigan State Rice at No. 14 USC USC -32.5 USC USC USC No. 13 NC State at East Carolina NCST -11.5 ECU ECU ECU Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State (Thurs.) OSU -21.5 Central Michigan Oklahoma State Oklahoma State UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma OU -31.5 Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan MICH -30.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan No. 7 Utah at Florida UTAH -3 Florida Utah Utah No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech CLEM -21 Clemson Clemson Georgia Tech No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta) UGA -17 Georgia Georgia Georgia No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State OSU -17 Ohio State Notre Dame Notre Dame Utah State at No. 1 Alabama ALA -41.5 Utah State Alabama Alabama

Podcast: Week 1 Preview and Predictions + Betting and Picks Against the Spread

*Note: These games were not included because they do not feature domestic spreads due to them involving FCS teams – VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest (Thurs.), Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M, UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor, Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, and Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin.